Trump Asks DC Circ. To Block Capitol Riot Records Release

By Hailey Konnath (November 16, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged the D.C. Circuit to undo a federal judge's refusal to block the release of White House records sought by the congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 insurrection, arguing that the lower court justified an "overbroad" request by claiming "unprecedented powers" for Congress. Trump lodged a brief in the appeal, saying that the D.C. federal court and congressional committee contend that Congress has "almost limitless power to issue requests for sensitive, privileged presidential records on any matter, at any time, for any reason." "This unprecedented claim lacks a limiting principle, is not consistent with our...

