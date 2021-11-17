HMRC Warns Of Self-Assessment Scams As Deadline Nears

By Irene Madongo (November 17, 2021, 3:29 PM GMT) -- Britain's tax authority has warned people that it expects people who fill out their own self-assessment forms to be targeted by fraudsters, saying almost 800,000 tax-related scams were reported in the past year. As the Jan. 31 self-assessment deadline approaches, HM Revenue & Customs said it will be sending out more than 4 million emails and texts to those filling out the forms. HMRC's communication will ask people to think about how they intend to pay their tax bill, and to seek support if they are unable to pay in full by Jan. 31. The authority, which said it received nearly 360,000...

