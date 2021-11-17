Lottery Intruder Has 2-Year Fraud Sentence Halved On Appeal

By Richard Crump (November 17, 2021, 2:42 PM GMT) -- A man convicted of conducting a cyberattack on the National Lottery website in an attempt to access hundreds of customer accounts had his sentence halved to 12 months by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday. The appeals court slashed the two-year sentence Emmanuel Akala, 29, received in August after pleading guilty at St. Albans Crown Court to two counts of fraud and two counts of securing unauthorized access to computer material with intent. Akala used compromised login details to attempt to access 684 accounts for the online National Lottery operator, Camelot, in 2018, which he intended to use to obtain account holders'...

