Skadden, Davis Polk Lead SPAC Deal For $1B Data Provider

By Benjamin Horney (November 17, 2021, 9:18 AM EST) -- Brazilian data software platform provider Semantix will go public at an equity value of roughly $1 billion by merging with special purpose acquisition company Alpha Capital, the companies said Wednesday, in a transaction steered by respective legal advisers Skadden and Davis Polk. The agreement represents the first time a Latin America-focused technology SPAC has merged with a target company, according to a statement. Alpha Capital, led by two founders both born in Argentina, raised $230 million in an initial public offering held in February. At the time, the SPAC said that it would seek to combine with a Latin America-focused tech...

