Pot Co. Jushi Expands In Nevada With $62.5M Acquisition

By Katryna Perera (November 17, 2021, 4:17 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Jushi Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to fully acquire two retail dispensaries and two processing and cultivations facilities based in Nevada for $62.5 million. According to a statement from Jushi, the company will pay about $52.5 million upfront to acquire NuLeaf Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies. That sum is broken down into $15.75 million in cash, $21 million in subordinate voting shares of Jushi and a $15.75 million unsecured promissory note. The remaining $10 million will be paid in the same ratio of cash, shares and an unsecured promissory note once a dispensary...

