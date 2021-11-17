Chilean Dam Project Cites Climate Change In $2B Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (November 17, 2021, 10:19 AM EST) -- The U.S. debtor affiliate of a hydroelectric project in Chile's Andes Mountains sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Thursday with more than $2 billion in debt, blaming changed electricity markets and the impact of global climate change on the waterways intended to power the venture. In a case-opening declaration by Alto Maipo Delaware LLC and its Chilean parent, Javier Dib, chief restructuring officer for the Chilean project, said competing generating capacity in the region also had driven down market-rate electricity sale revenues expected from the two turbine complexes southeast of Santiago. Additional problems, Dib said, are project cost overruns, delays...

