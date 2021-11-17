Eckert Seamans Adds Member To Corporate Practice In Philly

By James Boyle (November 17, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- An attorney specializing in corporate mergers and acquisitions has moved his practice to Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC's Philadelphia office after more than five years with Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, the firm announced Tuesday. Ernest D. Holtzheimer this week joined Eckert Seamans' business counseling and mergers and acquisitions practices as a firm member in Philadelphia. Holtzheimer told Law360 he saw the move to Eckert Seamans as his most logical next step after recently making partner at Montgomery McCracken. "It was the best fit for me to move to a bigger platform and allow my clients to benefit from...

