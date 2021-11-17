USPTO Finalizes Rules For Canceling Unused Trademarks

By Tiffany Hu (November 17, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced Wednesday that it will begin implementing the Trademark Modernization Act and its provisions for challenging unused trademarks next month. In a final rule published in the Federal Register, the USPTO outlined rules for challenging trademark registrations that aren't being used under the so-called ex parte expungement and reexamination proceedings created by the TMA, which was passed by Congress in December 2020. While the final rule takes effect on Dec. 18, the agency will accept petitions starting Dec. 27. The USPTO first proposed the rules in May, saying the new proceedings should provide "a faster,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS