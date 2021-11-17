Family Loses Coverage Bid In Denmark's $2B Tax Fraud Case

By David Hansen (November 17, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- Travelers Indemnity doesn't have to defend a family of financial service advisers against claims they were part of a $2.1 billion tax scheme to defraud the Danish government, a Kentucky federal court ruled Wednesday, awarding summary judgment to Travelers. A Kentucky federal judge ruled Wednesday that Travelers Indemnity doesn't have to defend the Tew family against claims they were part of a $2.1 billion tax scheme to defraud the Danish government. (AP Photo/John McConnico) The insurance policy applying to the Tew family obliged the company to defend them against legal actions involving the loss of tangible property, U.S. District Judge Joseph Hood...

