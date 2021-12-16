The Year Of The Patent Meme

By Dani Kass (December 16, 2021, 4:42 PM EST) -- In July, an extremely serious debate broke out on Twitter. As a photograph of Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray dressed from extremely casual to high fashion at the Cannes Film Festival made the rounds, patent attorneys came up with idea after idea of what the celebrities represented. @media screen and (max-width: 625px) { div.twitter-tweet { width: 100%; float:none; margin-left:0;} } @media screen and (min-width: 625px) { div.twitter-tweet { width: 50% !important; } div.twitter-tweet { float:right; margin-left: 20px; } } Fine. Examiner, PTAB, CAFC, SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/gg7QQ4aHqL — Ryan Alley (@RyanAlley) July 15, 2021 University of Miami School of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS