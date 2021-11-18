Gov't Stands By Push For $18M Import Fraud Penalty

By Jennifer Doherty (November 18, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. government is vying to keep its tariff fraud suit against a can manufacturer alive, touting specific details of 543 allegedly mislabeled shipments of pull-tab lids to counter the company's claims that authorities produced no evidence of scheming. The government is seeking $18 million in penalties from companies owned by Philadelphia-headquartered conglomerate Crown Holdings Inc., which authorities claim misrepresented shipments of over $51 million worth of pull-tab can lids arriving from factories in Europe between 2004 and 2009. "The fact that all of the companies in the supply chain were related, combined with the stark difference in classification for the...

