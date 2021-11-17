Fed Governor Opposes Restricting Stablecoins To Banks

By Al Barbarino (November 17, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Federal Reserve governor Wednesday challenged calls from a presidential working group for legislation that would regulate all stablecoin issuers as if they are banks, arguing that the technology's full benefits are only possible through competition with all of the innovators in the space. Governor Christopher J. Waller acknowledged that some of the risks highlighted in a November report from the President's Working Group on Financial Markets may exist, but he pushed back on the report's recommendation that Congress pass a law that would regulate stablecoin issuers as if they are insured depository institutions. "I disagree with the notion that stablecoin...

