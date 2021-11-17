Pipeline Co. Agrees To Pay $2M To End Suit Over 2015 Oil Spill

By Morgan Conley (November 17, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- The operator of a pipeline in eastern Montana agreed on Wednesday to pay $2 million to the federal government and the state to settle claims that it violated state and federal law when its pipeline spilled tens of thousands of gallons of oil in and near the Yellowstone River in 2015. The consent decree was filed in Montana federal court alongside the corresponding complaint lodged by the federal government and Montana, which sought to hold the Wyoming-based Bridger Pipeline LLC financially liable under the Oil Pollution Act and the Montana Comprehensive Environmental Cleanup and Responsibility Act for the costs of restoring the...

