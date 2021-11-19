DC Deputy AG Joins Brownstein Hyatt As State AG Co-Chair

By Adrian Cruz (November 19, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP added the chief deputy attorney general for the D.C. attorney general's office as a shareholder and co-chair of the state attorneys general practice group, the firm announced. Jason Downs will join Brownstein at the start of January after his two-year stint with the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia. He told Law360 on Friday he chose to join the firm because of the quality of its attorneys and the ability to help grow the practice group he's joining. "What spurred my decision to return to private practice with Brownstein was the uniqueness...

