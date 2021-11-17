New 2nd, 6th Circ. Picks Would Further Expand Court Diversity

By James Arkin (November 17, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden announced two new circuit court nominees Wednesday, tapping Andre B. Mathis for the Sixth Circuit and Judge Alison J. Nathan for the Second Circuit. Judge Alison Nathan of the Southern District of New York, shown in courtroom sketch presiding over a Ghislaine Maxwell case hearing, is President Joe Biden's pick for a seat on the Second Circuit. (AP/Elizabeth Williams) The White House touted the diversity of both nominees. Mathis would become the first Black man confirmed to the Sixth Circuit in 24 years, according to the administration. Judge Nathan would be the second openly LGBT woman to serve on a federal circuit court....

