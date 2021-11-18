Almost 60 UK Universities To Strike Over Pensions Shakeup

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 18, 2021, 12:23 PM GMT) -- Almost 60 British universities will be hit with a three-day strike in December as workers protest plans to reform a retirement savings plan that is trying to plug an estimated £18 billion ($24 billion) funding shortfall. The University and College Union said on Tuesday that it has voted to strike from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, in the latest move in a battle over pension reforms that would see retirement benefits cut for lecturers and other teaching staff. "If employers remain intent on slashing pensions and exploiting staff who have kept this sector afloat during a pandemic then campuses will face...

