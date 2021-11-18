Sackers Guides Reuters Scheme On £310M Pension Deal

By Martin Croucher (November 18, 2021, 2:20 PM GMT) -- A pension scheme for Reuters staff has insured £310 million ($418 million) of retirement liabilities with Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd., the insurer said on Thursday. Legal & General said that the deal for the Reuters Supplementary Pension Scheme would cover all liabilities in the retirement savings plan, protecting members from the risk of changes to their benefits as a result of retirees living longer than expected or fluctuations in the investment market. The defined benefit scheme is sponsored by Refinitiv, which was part of Thomson Reuters until 2018, when U.S. private equity company Blackstone Group LP bought a controlling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS