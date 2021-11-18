Irish Firms Can't Get Results Deadline Extension

By Irene Madongo (November 18, 2021, 5:55 PM GMT) -- The Irish government confirmed on Thursday that the Companies Registration Office is unable to grant an accountancy body's request for pandemic-hit members to file their annual returns after a Nov. 25 deadline. Chartered Accountants Ireland had earlier written to Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar asking that the business registry office implement a facility for an extension for accountancy firms that are under "extreme pressure" because of the virus disruption.It asked for a process be put in place so members in extreme difficulty can seek an arrangement with the office on a case-by-case basis. A spokesman for the Enterprise Department said in an...

