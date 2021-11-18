Cooley, Davis Polk Rep SPAC Deal For $4B Crypto Co. Bitdeer

By Benjamin Horney (November 18, 2021, 8:21 AM EST) -- Singapore-based cryptocurrency miner Bitdeer Technologies will combine with special purpose acquisition company Blue Safari at an enterprise value of roughly $4 billion, the companies said Thursday, in a deal molded by five firms, including respective lead counsel Cooley and Davis Polk. The transaction features Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. merging with Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will be called Bitdeer Technologies Group and be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, according to a statement. Bitdeer is represented by Cooley LLP and Travers Thorp Alberga as legal advisers; Blue Safari is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Haiwen...

