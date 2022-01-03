International Trade Cases To Watch In 2022

By Alex Lawson (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Trade attorneys will be closely monitoring a litany of pressing cases in the next 12 months, including contentious litigation over the legality of sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods, urgent questions about country of origin, and the limits of the federal government's power to expand duties imposed on national security grounds. Here, Law360 breaks down all the cases to watch in 2022. Section 301 Litigation Thousands of importers and scores of attorneys are eagerly awaiting the U.S. Court of International Trade's first head-on examination of tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed by former President Donald Trump and...

