Biden OCC Pick Takes Hits From Both Sides In Senate Hearing

By Jon Hill (November 18, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- Saule Omarova's nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency hung in the balance on Thursday after enduring blistering Republican attacks during a contentious Senate confirmation hearing that also saw two key Democrats express reservations about her policy views. Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Omarova struggled to boost her candidacy amid united opposition from Republicans, who repeatedly hammered her over academic writings and commentary that they linked to hostility to banks, energy producers and even capitalism itself. "Taken in their totality, her ideas do amount to a socialist manifesto for American financial services," the panel's ranking member,...

