FTC Has 'Concerns' With Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal

By Bryan Koenig (November 18, 2021, 1:50 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has raised concerns about Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of SoftBank's semiconductor business Arm Ltd., a deal already under intense scrutiny in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The U.S.-based computer technology giant said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailing its most recent quarterly results that FTC officials "have expressed concerns regarding the transaction" with U.K.-based Arm.

Nvidia said it is in discussions with the agency on potential fixes for concerns surrounding the deal, which is also under review by Chinese authorities.

"Regulators in the UK and the EU declined to approve the transaction...

