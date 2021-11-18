Bass Berry Adds 7 Attys To Health Care Group In DC, Tenn.

By Emma Cueto (November 18, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Bass Berry & Sims PLC has added six partners and one counsel to its health care practice, including the former chair of the health care practice group at Bradley Arant, the former co-chair of the health care group at Baker Donelson and five additional Baker Donelson attorneys, the firm announced Thursday. The six former Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC attorneys, including former group co-chair William Mathias, have joined Bass Berry's Washington, D.C., office, while Travis G. Lloyd, formerly of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, joins as a member in Nashville, Tennessee, where Bass Berry is based. The group's other...

