Tenn. GOP Sens. Criticize White House Over 6th Circ. Nom

By James Arkin (November 18, 2021, 1:11 PM EST) -- Tennessee's two Republican senators criticized President Joe Biden's nomination of a Memphis attorney to the Sixth Circuit, saying the administration broke tradition by not meaningfully consulting with home-state senators before announcing a judicial pick. The White House announced Wednesday that Biden nominated Andre B. Mathis, a partner at the Memphis office of Butler Snow LLP, to the appellate court. The administration touted his qualifications and said he would be the first Black man confirmed to the court in more than two decades. But Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty released a statement criticizing the White House for the process of selecting...

