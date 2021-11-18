3 Ex-US Officials Reject 'Willy-Nilly' Virus Vaccine IP Waivers

By Tiffany Hu (November 18, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Directors Andrei Iancu and David Kappos and ex-Secretary of Commerce Gary Locke have blasted the Biden administration's support for an intellectual property waiver covering COVID-19 vaccines as a "strategic folly." In a white paper published Wednesday, the former officials said that while the U.S. has a "moral obligation" to help the world get out of the pandemic, giving away the vaccine technology "willy-nilly" could lead to dangerous consequences. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in May backed the idea of a waiver that would temporarily lift intellectual property protections on vaccines under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects...

