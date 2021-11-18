Reps. Push To Amend Crypto Reporting In Infrastructure Law

By Elise Hansen (November 18, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday introduced a bill to narrow language in the recent bipartisan infrastructure law to capture fewer digital asset operations in the newly adopted tax reporting requirements. The Keep Innovation in America Act is sponsored by Reps. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who is the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, alongside a bipartisan roster of co-signers. The bill would amend language in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to narrow the definition of a "broker" in the digital asset space. Part of the revenue for the $1.2 trillion package...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS