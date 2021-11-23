Mishcon Sued For £2.9M Over 'Tainted' Fees In Family Dispute

By Joanne Faulkner (November 23, 2021, 3:16 PM GMT) -- Mishcon de Reya LLP is being sued at the High Court for £2.9 million ($3.9 million) by a property investment company for allegedly accepting "tainted" money from a former client to cover legal fees. The lawsuit, brought by Tonstate Group Ltd., is tied to a family dispute involving the company's former chief executive, Edward Wojakovski, its owner and his former father-in-law, Arthur Matyas — whose daughter is Wojakovski's ex-wife. Tonstate and a group of associated companies allege in a particulars of claim filed on Nov. 4, which has now been made public, that Mishcon has wrongfully taken cash from its former...

