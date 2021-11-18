DC Circ. Sets Rules For In-Person Hearings Resuming Dec. 1

By Khorri Atkinson (November 18, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- After holding hearings virtually since March of last year, the D.C. Circuit announced new COVID-19 safety protocols Wednesday as it is set to reopen its doors for in-person hearings on Dec. 1 for arguing attorneys and members of the media. Under the rules, lawyers are not required to be vaccinated to argue in front of the court, but those who want to speak without wearing a mask must take a COVID-19 test the day before oral arguments and submit proof of a negative test that evening. Other than arguing counsel when at the lectern, subject to the circuit court's testing requirement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS