SEC Floats Increased Reporting For Securities Lending

By Elise Hansen (November 19, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Lenders of securities would need to provide certain transaction disclosures to a registered national securities association under a new rule proposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which touted the proposed rule as a way to increase transparency. The proposed rule, published on Thursday, is aimed at creating greater visibility into the securities lending market, which the SEC argued would benefit many market participants as well as regulators. The rule addresses a substantial market: The value of securities on loan in the U.S. as of September 2020 was roughly $1.5 trillion, according to the proposal. "Despite its size, the securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS