Bayer, Amgen Unit Drop IP Suit Over Cancer Drug Generic

By Dani Kass (November 18, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Bayer and Amgen's Onyx Pharmaceuticals on Thursday told a Delaware federal judge that they no longer wish to pursue patent litigation against Dr. Reddy's for attempting to bring a generic version of the cancer drug Nexavar to market.

Bayer, Onyx and Dr. Reddy's filed a joint stipulation of dismissal, and a representative for Bayer confirmed the case was settled on confidential terms. The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the claims could not be refiled.

Onyx is the owner of the patent asserted in the suit, and has licensed it to Bayer. In return, Onyx gets royalties from Bayer on its sale...

