Bayer, Amgen Unit Drop IP Suit Over Cancer Drug Generic

By Dani Kass (November 18, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Bayer and Amgen's Onyx Pharmaceuticals on Thursday told a Delaware federal judge that they no longer wish to pursue patent litigation against Dr. Reddy's for attempting to bring a generic version of the cancer drug Nexavar to market. Bayer, Onyx and Dr. Reddy's filed a joint stipulation of dismissal, and a representative for Bayer confirmed the case was settled on confidential terms. The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the claims could not be refiled. Onyx is the owner of the patent asserted in the suit, and has licensed it to Bayer. In return, Onyx gets royalties from Bayer on its sale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS