Fla. Pharma Co. Brings Trade Secrets Suit Over Cancer Work

By Nathan Hale (November 19, 2021, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Florida immunotherapy developer has accused a Massachusetts company that it approached in the hopes of obtaining additional funding of misappropriating its trade secrets, in a complaint filed in Florida federal court. Tampa-based Venn Therapeutics claimed in its 42-page complaint filed Thursday that its years of work and millions of dollars in research have been harmed by the actions of defendant Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. It alleged the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company suddenly broke off acquisition talks after months of having access to Venn's proprietary information and shortly afterward launched a competing business, in violation of a non-disclosure agreement. "Venn provided all...

