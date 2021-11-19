Swiss Re Joins With Chinese 'Robotaxi' Co. Over Insurance

By Martin Croucher (November 19, 2021, 2:30 PM GMT) -- European insurance giant Swiss Re announced on Friday that it has allied with Chinese tech company Baidu to draw up insurance products to support its development of autonomous vehicles. The reinsurer said the initial focus of the collaboration would be on insurance for automated parking functions on cars but would eventually broaden to include "robotaxis." Baidu began a trial in September of a ride-hailing service in Shanghai using fully autonomous vehicles. The company said on Wednesday that it has expanded its Apollo Go service to other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Changsha and Cangzhou. Andrea Keller, head of automotive and mobility...

