Fraud Bureau Warns Of Fake Car Insurance On Social Media

By Irene Madongo (November 19, 2021, 2:29 PM GMT) -- The Insurance Fraud Bureau on Friday urged motorists to guard against fake car insurance deals on social media after insurers reported more than 21,000 fraudulent policies in the past 12 months. The not-for-profit organization, which acts as an intelligence hub for insurers to tackle organized fraud, believes the reports could be linked to so-called ghost broking, where fraudsters mimic brokers in order to sell unrealistically cheap, phony policies. The bogus deals are usually advertised through Facebook or Instagram and victims range from young drivers to people less familiar with British insurance laws, the group said. After the scammers catch victims' attention,...

