MPs To Weigh Future Of Mutual Sector Amid LV Deal

By Martin Croucher (November 19, 2021, 2:45 PM GMT) -- Senior MPs said on Friday they will weigh the impact of the proposed £530 million ($713 million) takeover of insurer Liverpool Victoria by a U.S. private equity firm on Britain's mutual financial sector next week, amid mounting opposition to the deal. The influential parliamentary Treasury Committee said it would take evidence from industry executives in a hearing on Wednesday, on whether so-called demutualization was a "threat or opportunity." Mutuals are companies that are owned by their members. Insurance company LV will lose that status if its members vote on Dec. 10 in favor of a takeover from U.S. private equity company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS