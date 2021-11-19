Ledgewood Guides Fintech-Focused SPAC In $350M Debut

By Elise Hansen (November 19, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- FTAC Zeus Acquisition, a blank-check company focused on the financial technology industry, started trading Friday after an upsized, $350 million initial public offering guided by Ledgewood PC. Pennsylvania-headquartered FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. sold 35 million units for $10 each, more than its earlier plan to sell 30 million units. Units are trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ZINGU," where they opened at $10.10 apiece on Friday. FTAC Zeus is a blank-check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which is a shell entity that raises money through an IPO for a future business combination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS