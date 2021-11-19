SFO Ends 15-Year Pursuit Of £50M Mortgage Fraud Suspect

By Richard Crump (November 19, 2021, 6:25 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Friday it has dropped its investigation into Nisar Afzal, suspected of having a role in a £50 million ($67.4 million) mortgage scam, ending its 15-year pursuit of the British-Pakistani property tycoon. The SFO has confirmed that Nisar Afzal, who was implicated but never charged in a fraud against mortgage lenders, is no longer subject to an arrest warrant. The SFO confirmed that Afzal, who was implicated but never charged in a fraud against mortgage lenders, is no longer subject to an arrest warrant, which was withdrawn at a Southwark Crown Court hearing in June but has only...

