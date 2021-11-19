KinderCare Says 'Regulatory Delays' Derailed $503M IPO Plan

By Charlie Innis (November 19, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- KinderCare, an early childhood education provider advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, said Friday it will shelve its roughly $503 million initial public offering due to "regulatory delays," calling the situation "a true disappointment." The company received "healthy interest from investors and positive feedback" on KinderCare's potential throughout its IPO planning process, KinderCare Learning Cos. Inc. said in an emailed statement. "Unfortunately, due to regulatory delays outside of our control we have decided to postpone our IPO," KinderCare said in the statement. "This is a true disappointment, as the IPO was going to allow us to grow faster and serve more...

