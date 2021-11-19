EU Fines Conserve Italia €20M For Canned Veggie Cartel

By Matthew Perlman (November 19, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- European enforcers fined food company Conserve Italia €20 million ($22.6 million) on Friday for its alleged part in a cartel that raised prices and reduced competition for various canned vegetable products across the European Union for more than a decade. The European Commission said in a statement that it has fined Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola and its subsidiary Conserves France SA for breaching the bloc's antitrust rules, following settlements in 2019 with other participants in the scheme. Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, head of competition policy for the commission, said Conserve Italia was the only company not to settle and that...

