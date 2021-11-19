SEC Fines McKinsey Unit $18M Over Insider Info Policies

By Al Barbarino (November 19, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit the retirement plan manager of global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. with an $18 million fine on Friday, claiming its policies were insufficient to prevent the potential misuse of nonpublic information by McKinsey partners who helped oversee the plan's investments. ​In announcing the fine​, Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC's enforcement division, said it was "crucial that investment advisers have robust compliance policies and procedures in place." (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Between at least 2015 through 2020, the policies of the McKinsey affiliate MIO Partners Inc. — also known as McKinsey Investment Office — were not adequate...

