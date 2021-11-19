Pay Freeze Wasn't 'Demotion' For Asst. Principals, Panel Says

By Matthew Santoni (November 19, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- A group of assistant principals for Pittsburgh Public Schools didn't suffer a de facto demotion in 2018 when the district froze their pay and took away their summers off, since they got additional perks and their annual salaries didn't decrease, a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania panel said. The 36 assistant principals had argued the changes violated Pennsylvania's school code, since their pay was now spread across more days and they could no longer take on additional work in the summer. But the 2-1 majority of the appellate panel said Friday that there was precedent that the school code only accounts for...

