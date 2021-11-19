IP Hires: Nixon Peabody, Vedder Price, Duane Morris

By Tiffany Hu (November 19, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Nixon Peabody has bolstered its intellectual property team with a former Lathrop GPM attorney with more than two decades of experience, and Duane Morris has brought on a pair of former Verrill Dana patent partners. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Nixon Peabody Joshua Pollack Nixon Peabody LLP has added a former Lathrop GPM LLP intellectual property attorney with more than 25 years of experience to its West Coast office, the firm recently announced. Joshua Pollack joined the practice the first week of November from Lathrop GPM, where he worked for more than three years focusing on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS