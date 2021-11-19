Don't Miss It: Sidley, Ellenoff Rep Week's Hot Deals

By Emma Whitford (November 19, 2021, 1:13 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as Sidley Austin LLP and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Sidley-Advised JERA Makes $2.5B Liquid Natural Gas Investment Japanese energy company JERA, advised by Sidley, announced Nov. 15 that its Americas subsidiary plans to buy Global Infrastructure Partners' stake in Texas liquid natural gas exporter Freeport LNG Development for $2.5 billion. Purchasing the 25.7% stake will see JERA involved in all three existing facilities in the Freeport...

