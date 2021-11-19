Senate Confirms 7 US Atty Picks In 5 States

By James Arkin (November 19, 2021, 3:11 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed seven U.S. attorney nominees by voice vote Friday for districts in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, including partners at Hogan Lovells and McGuireWoods LLP. The newly confirmed U.S. attorneys include a trio for North Carolina: Dena J. King for the Western District, Sandra J. Hairston for the Middle District, and Michael F. Easley Jr. of McGuireWoods for the Eastern District. The Senate also confirmed Cole Finegan of Hogan Lovells to the District of Colorado, Gary M. Restaino to the District of Arizona, Cindy K. Chung to the Western District of Pennsylvania and Kenneth L. Parker to...

