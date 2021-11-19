Mich. Pot Shop License Winner Says Rival's Suit Is Moot

By Dave Simpson (November 19, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- The winner of a Michigan town's sole retail cannabis license, The Means Project LLC, told a federal court Friday that a suit from its rival, which challenges the town's application process, lacks standing because no court decision could vault any applicant's score ahead of The Means Project's perfect score. The Means Project said that even if the court were to side with Attitude Wellness LLC, which does business as Lume Cannabis Co., it would not be enough for Lume to overcome a 20-point deficit in the application process for a retail cannabis license in the village of Pinckney. "The best Lume...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS