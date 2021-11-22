Cannabis CEOs Call On Biden To Pardon Pot Offenses

By James Arkin (November 22, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Nearly two dozen cannabis industry CEOs are urging President Joe Biden to issue a sweeping pardon of nonviolent cannabis offenses, saying that expunging those records is "vital to criminal justice reform and racial equity." The statement dated Thursday, which was issued by the U.S. Cannabis Council, said advocates had cheered Biden's comments on the campaign trail when he said marijuana should be decriminalized and records should be expunged, but that there has been no action months into his presidency. Among the 23 signatories of the statement are Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley, Canopy Growth CEO David Klein and Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern. ...

