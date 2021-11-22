5th Circ. Urged To Block 'Coercive' Courtroom Prayers

By Khorri Atkinson (November 22, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- An atheist advocacy group and a pseudonymous attorney are urging the Fifth Circuit to uphold a lower court order blocking a local Texas judge from conducting courtroom prayer ceremonies, saying the practice violates the First Amendment and contravenes U.S. Supreme Court holdings they say permit legislative prayer but don't extend to courtrooms. Freedom from Religion Foundation Inc. and a housing attorney, identified as John Roe, said in a brief Friday that Roe has appeared before Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack several times and had to turn down work from potential clients that required him to appear before the...

