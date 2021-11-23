Williams Mullen Nabs Ex-NC Health Department Atty In Raleigh

By Adrian Cruz (November 23, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Williams Mullen added a former in-house attorney with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a Raleigh-based partner in its health care practice, the firm announced. Joel Johnson joined Williams Mullen last week after an eight-year stint with the state's HHS. He told Law360 Tuesday that he chose to join the firm after positive experiences working with the firm's attorneys and the quality of its health care practice. "Williams Mullen is a firm I've been familiar with for quite a while," he said. "During my time at the attorney general's office, I had gotten to know several attorneys...

