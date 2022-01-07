Boards Enhancing ESG To Prove They're Worth The Risk

By Angela Childers (January 7, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- Increased scrutiny of corporate boards' commitment to climate issues and diversity has many companies scrambling to enhance their environmental, social and governance strategies to prove to insurers that they're worth the risk. Activists are seeking more environmentally friendly policies for oil and gas companies. (Stock/Twilight Productions) In the past few years, about a dozen actions on the West Coast have alleged violations of social tenants for lack of diversity at the board and senior levels, and a few suits also have been filed against oil and gas companies by activists seeking more environmentally friendly policies. These legal actions are putting pressure on...

