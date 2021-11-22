Fla. Co. Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy To Sell Illegal Products

By Katryna Perera (November 22, 2021, 9:32 PM EST) -- Supplements company Blackstone Labs LLC and two of its executives have pled guilty to conspiring to sell illegal anabolic steroids and other unlawful products marked as dietary supplements, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a press release on Friday, the DOJ said Phillip "PJ" Braun and Aaron Singerman, founders of Blackstone, pled guilty on Nov. 17 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and to selling unapproved new drugs. The company then pled guilty two days later to the same charges as the executives and to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and commit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS