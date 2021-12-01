SEC's Robo-Adviser Focus May Foreshadow Crackdown

By Susan Gault-Brown, Sara Crovitz and Matthew DiClemente (December 1, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- Robo-advisers have seen impressive growth over the past few years — from approximately $224 million in assets under management in 2017 to an estimated $999 million in 2021 based on data from Statista — and they are becoming a common offering by both large and small asset managers. This growth in assets and proliferation of firms offering robo-advice, coupled with the focus of robo-advisers on retail shareholders, has put robo-advisers in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's crosshairs. After a brief background on the SEC's interest in robo-advisers, we offer our top takeaways from the robo-adviser risk alert the SEC's Division...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS